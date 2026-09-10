“Focus on shooting process, not results”: Jyothi Vennam’s mantra ahead of Asian Games

By Utkarsh Rathour

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam said focusing on the shooting process rather than results will be key to handling pressure at the upcoming Asian Games, adding that she is aiming to give her 100 per cent at the continental event.

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Jyothi, who became the first Indian archer to win multiple gold medals at the Asian Games in the previous edition, said she does not want to compare her past achievements with the upcoming competition as both events are played in different circumstances.

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"We have national camps going on. So, we had our first phase of camp for the Asian Games in the last month, like August, and we are having the second phase right now, and we'll be leaving for Japan on Friday. And we'll also be having a pre-games training camp in Japan for almost, probably 10 days. And then we're off to the Asian Games village," Jyothi told ANI.

For an archer heading into her fourth Asian Games, that mental strength also means not getting weighed down by what has come before. Despite medalling at every Asian Games she has competed in, Jyothi says her focus remains on the performance in front of her.

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Speaking about managing pressure in a competition where every arrow can impact the result, Jyothi said the priority is to stay focused on execution rather than chasing scores.

"I think the main thing would be just focusing on ourselves and focusing on our shooting process rather than chasing the results or scores would be one thing, because when you start focusing on yourself and how you execute your shot, if you do that perfectly, the arrow will obviously land in the 10 ring, right?" the 30-year-old said.

The ace Indian archer added that support from people close to her also helps her stay mentally prepared.

"To be prepared mentally, I think I have very good support from a few people who are always around me... who are just a call away, and I can talk to them at any point of time. And they are always so supportive, so encouraging," she added.

Reflecting on her historic performance at the 2022 Asian Games held in 2023, Jyothi said expectations from the previous edition will not add extra pressure.

"I think 2023 has been a really good year for me personally, and I know people will be comparing the results of this edition to the past edition, but one thing I would like to mention is you can't compare two things which are done at two different times," the 30-year-old said.

As Jyothi heads into her fourth Asian Games, the challenge is therefore not about carrying the weight of three previous medals but about approaching a new competition with the same focus while growing alongside a new-look Indian women’s team. With the Asian Games firmly at the top of her priorities, she now turns her attention to putting that preparation into practice on the competition field.

"I am always trying my best to give my 100 per cent and training for that as well. And I'm sure I'll give my 100 per cent and put in all the efforts I can at the Asian Games this time too," she added.

Talking about her association with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Jyothi said the organisation has played an important role in supporting athletes and building a strong sporting culture.

"I have been associated with IIS since 2021, and I am really happy to be a part of Team IIS. And they are always there for athletes' well-being and to support athletes in whichever way possible," she said.

She added, "I think they have a really good team that's working towards building a very good sports culture."

India will aim for its record-breaking performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 get underway in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

India clinched a record 107 medals at Hangzhou 2023, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, and will look to better its performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian archery team at the Asian Games 2026:

Dhiraj Bommadevara (men's recurve, men's team), Neeraj Chauhan (men's recurve, men's team), Yashdeep Bhoge (men's recurve, men's team), Kirti Sharma (women's recurve, women's team), Kumkum Mohod (women's recurve, women's team), Ankita Bhakat (women's recurve, women's team), Sahil Jadhav (men's compound, men's team), Kushal Dalal (men's compound, men's team), Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (men's compound, men's team), Jyothi Surekha Vennam (women's compound, women's team), Chikitha Taniparthi (women's compound, women's team), Prithika Pradeep (women's compound, women's team). (ANI)

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