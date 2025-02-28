"Focused more on performing than winning...": Para-archer Harvinder Singh recalls his gold-mdal win in Paris

By Diptayan Hazra

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Para archer Harvinder Singh, who scripted history by winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, is set to be awarded with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, which will make him India's first para archer to be bestowed with this prestigious honour.

Reflecting on his mindset during the gold medal match at the Paris Paralympics, Singh emphasized that his focus was never on winning but on delivering a strong performance.

"As soon as I won the semifinals, I was very happy. I got an upgrade from the previous medal (Tokyo 2020 bronze). I told my coach that I didn't want to lose my momentum. We sat quietly in our tent, talking to each other. My phone was off the whole day. I wanted to talk to my family, but I couldn't," Singh told ANI.

He further added, "My focus was to perform well in the finals. If I perform well, I will win the gold medal. I focused more on performing than winning the medal, and I was successful in it."

The final match was not without its challenges, especially due to external conditions. However, Singh ensured he was well-prepared.

"Yes, I did face challenges. My first match was a little difficult for me, but during that match, I observed the wind's direction and how it affected the arrows. When my teammates were competing before me, I was sitting there, noting everything down. This helped me a lot," he explained.

The para archer also shared how he overcame the pressure of a high-stakes match.

"There was a lot of pressure in a final, but I didn't let it overpower me. I played with the wind and accepted it. That was the key to winning the gold medal," he said.

After securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Singh knew he had to refine his game for Paris three years later.

"After Tokyo, I watched my matches multiple times to understand where I lacked in the semifinals. I prepared differently for the Paris Paralympics. My coach, Gaurav Sharma, was always with me, but this time, my basic coach, Shri Jeevan Joshi Teja, also joined me. He was appointed as a high-performance coach at the Sports Authority of India. Having both of them for my training was a big advantage," he shared.

Singh and his team travelled to Paris a month before the Paralympics, allowing them to acclimate to the conditions.

"We trained for 15-20 days at a camp about an hour away from Paris before moving to the Khel Village. This preparation helped me both mentally and physically. I was fully aware of the weather and conditions, which played a significant role in my performance," he noted.

On January 26, Singh received a call from the Ministry of Sports informing him about his Padma Shri selection.

"It was a surprise for me. I shared the news with my coaches and family. Next month, I will be receiving the award, and I am very happy about it," Singh said.

Looking ahead, Singh has already set his sights on major upcoming competitions. He also shared an update on his training and competition schedule.

"Next up is the World Championship this year, then the Para Asian Games next year, followed by the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. I am preparing for all these events," he said.

"We recently played the Para Asia Cup in Bangkok, where our para archery team won 12 medals. It was a great start to the year, and I hope to win more medals in the future," Singh further noted.

The para gold medalist continues to train in India but said that he heads abroad for high-performance camps ahead of major tournaments to get accustomed to weather conditions.

"I am in India, but before a major competition, I go abroad. I plan to train in Korea for a few days before the World Championship, which will be there in September. Otherwise, India provides all kinds of weather conditions for training," he said.

With his Paris Paralympics gold, Padma Shri recognition, and an unwavering focus on upcoming championships, Harvinder Singh is determined to continue his dominance in para-archery and bring more laurels to India. (ANI)

