Focused on game not PCB: Captain Babar

PTI

Karachi, July 6

The rumblings in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not have any bearing on the national team's performance in the ODI World Cup or in the assignments prior to it, skipper Babar Azam asserted today.

While addressing a press conference, Babar, one of the world's top batters at the moment, also said his team is looking at the World Cup as a whole and not just the marquee clash against arch-rivals India.

When asked if the recent changes in the PCB leadership and selection committee affected the players, Babar said their job is to focus on cricket.

“We don't focus on what is happening in the PCB. We just focus on cricket. We have the entire schedule of our coming matches before us and we know what needs to be done to win matches as professionals,” Babar said. “We are not thinking only about playing and winning against India in the World Cup. We are looking at doing well in every match if we are to win.”