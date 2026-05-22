Foden, Palmer, Maguire miss out as England name 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup

London [UK], May 22 (ANI): Star players Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Phil Foden have been omitted while Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have been named as a part of the 26-member FIFA World Cup squad announced by the coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday, according to FIFA website.

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Toney has received a reward for his sensational form in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli as they secured the AFC Champions League Elite Trophy, while Watkins has been impressive with Aston Villa, who are the newly-crowned UEFA Europa League champions.

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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been included after displaying some sensational form for the Red Devils under interim coach Michael Carrick which ensured a UEFA Champions League slot, however, there is no place for his club teammate Harry Maguire in defence.

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Cole Palmer, who played a massive role in Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup triumph with three goals and two assists and netted during England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, has found himself out of the side due to an injury-hampered season, which has also affected his form.

Foden, Manchester City's star attacking midfielder is also another one missing out, along with Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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Tuchel has struck with a group of players that have guided England into the World Cup right from the qualifiers with a 100 per cent win record, with Bayern Munich star Harry Kane spearheading the squad which hopes to end the World Cup drought since 1966.

Speaking on the squad selection, Tuchel said, as quoted by FIFA's official website, "It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination, but I have full belief in this group of players. They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud. We know they are behind us, and we hope for a very special summer."

"Everything I know about international football and everything I hear about international football is that it is about chemistry. It is so obvious in this moment that teams win titles. A lot of factors play into that nomination process. I love the difficult decisions, and I love the tough decisions - they bring a certain edge. That is what you need to go all the way. It is hard to please. In the end, we have to pick the squad that we as a staff are convinced of and really believe in."

"You feel the love of your coach, and you feel the trust. In the end, it comes down to this -who do we really trust? The connection has to be there. Somehow, it is a bit of a tool to challenge myself. What would I think from the outside? Mostly it is about the energy, connection and trust between me and the players," he concluded.

*England's World Cup 2026 squad

-Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

-Defenders

Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

-Midfielders

Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

-Forwards

Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

*England's World Cup 2026 fixtures as a part of Group L

17 June: England v Croatia - Dallas Stadium

23 June: England v Ghana - Boston Stadium

27 June: Panama v England - New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

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