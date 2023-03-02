Foden talk of City in 3-1 win

London, March 1

Phil Foden was in danger of becoming one of the forgotten players at Manchester City this season. Maybe not anymore.

The England winger is over his injury problems and back in favour with City manager Pep Guardiola — and is repaying the faith with goals as the English champions head into the final stretch of the season hunting for more trophies.

Foden scored in each half in City’s 3-0 win at second-tier Bristol City in the FA Cup on Tuesday, helping the team secure a place in the quarterfinals. Kevin De Bruyne netted the other goal at Ashton Gate as City stayed on course in a competition they last won in 2019.

Meanwhile, Blackburn shocked Leicester 2-1. — AP