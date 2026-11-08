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Home / Sports / Following Sajan Prakash's footsteps, LA 2028 Olympics next target: Indian swimmer Tirthank Pegu speaks after historic Youth Olympics medal

Following Sajan Prakash's footsteps, LA 2028 Olympics next target: Indian swimmer Tirthank Pegu speaks after historic Youth Olympics medal

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian swimmer Tirthank Pegu, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the Youth Olympics, has set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, expressing his desire to follow in the footsteps of Olympian Sajan Prakash in the men's 200m butterfly event.

India's Tirthank finished with a bronze medal in the men's 200 m butterfly event with a time of 2:01.25 in the final, becoming the first Indian male swimmer to win a medal at the Youth Olympics. He had made it to the finals by finishing first in the heats with a time of 2:05.30.

Egypt's Zain Ali claimed the gold medal with a timing of 1:57.88, while Vietnam's Duong Van Hoang Quy secured silver with a time of 2:00.32.

Tirthank's historic achievement added to India's medal tally, which also included three medals in wrestling, while Dhinidhi Desinghu secured bronze medals in the women's 100m and 200m freestyle events.

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Speaking to ANI after his medal-winning performance, Tirthank expressed happiness over his achievement and recalled the emotional moment of standing on the podium alongside his coach.

"It feels amazing. I was really happy and exhausted (while at the podium). My sir (coach) gave me a thumbs up and I was like, 'we did it finally'," he said.

The young swimmer credited his father for inspiring him to take up the sport and identified Asian Games medallist Sandeep Sejwal and Olympian Sajan Prakash as his sporting idols.

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"My father was my motivation to swim. He was my main motivation, and that motivation became my passion. My idols are Sandeep Sejwal sir and Sajan Prakash. I have seen them since I was very young. They both are the idols of all Indian swimmers. I am also a 200 m butterfly swimmer so I am trying to follow Sajan's footsteps," he added.

Looking ahead, Tirthank said his immediate focus was on preparing for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where he hopes to secure qualification and achieve another historic milestone for Indian swimming.

"I feel like my journey has started now, so I am focusing on the LA 2028, so that I can qualify for the Olympics and become the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for the finals in the Olympics," he signed off. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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