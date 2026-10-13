"Football and building something takes a journey": Man Utd boss Carrick backs team to bounce back ahead of UCL clash against Atletico Madrid

Madrid [Spain], October 13 (ANI): Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has backed the team to turn things around as they are in a "challenging, stickier" spell of results ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

So far this season, Manchester United has won just two out of eight matches across all competitions, recently managing back-to-back draws with Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur following losses to arch-rival Manchester City and Brighton last month. Having secured just six points in six Premier League matches, which is their worst start in top-flight league since 1986.

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However, Carrick feels that the UCL is an opportunity for Manchester United to change things for the better, having beaten Sabah 4-0 in their campaign opener.

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Speaking ahead of their match at Metropolitano, Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN, "Of course we hoped for a lot more [this season], we expected a lot more, but we are where we are. I was aware there was going to be a period when it was going to become a bit more challenging, a bit stickier. That is part of it. Football and building something takes a journey. You have got to overcome things."

"I understand that when it is not going too well, there is a real clamour and a real feeling of 'it is a disaster, it is all wrong and everything needs to be changed.' I kind of get that, but that is not our mindset, certainly not mine," he added.

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The Man United boss admitted that he likes such challenging situations, as during times like these, the club realises who wants to be here for the long term and vowed to give the "desperate" supporters something.

"I love this part sometimes, when it is going against you, you see who is really there, within the group, the squad, the club, who wants to be here for the long term. The supporters are desperate for it, and we have got to give them something. You have got to embrace challenges to get where you want to be. I totally believe we will come through it," he said.

Carrick took over the post from Ruben Amorim back in January as an interim manager, and his managerial acumen coupled with experience as a former United player sparked a turnaround in the 2025-26 season during the second half, winning the UEFA Champions League spot. It was this turnaround which earned him a full-time position with the club.

However, now at the 13th spot in the Premiership with a poor run of results, the former midfielder is feeling the heat.

"It depends how you define pressure," he said. "We know what we want and what we're capable of doing as a team," he added.

"We want to be part of something successful, there is no negativity about that. There is going to be times when it is a bit of a struggle, but to get anywhere, to do something good, something great, you have got to be able to do something difficult, and get through it," he continued.

On Saturday, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Tottenham, blowing their lead with a 92nd-minute equaliser, despite Spurs being down to 10 men in the later stages of the match.

"It is very fine lines," Carrick said. "The last three goals we have conceded in the league have all been avoidable. It is very fine margins. But I have got the utmost confidence in the boys that we can win games, and win a lot of games," he signed off. (ANI)

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