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Home / Sports / Football is making excellent progress, ISL will be hosted again: Mandaviya

Football is making excellent progress, ISL will be hosted again: Mandaviya

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ANI
Updated At : 05:23 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Hanol Village (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said Indian football is making "excellent progress" and added that the Indian Super League (ISL) will be hosted again, while highlighting the government's plans to promote a strong academy culture across sports.

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Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the 85th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, Mandaviya said new football clubs are also being formed as the sport continues to grow in the country.

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"Football is making excellent progress. The ISL will be hosted again, and new football clubs are being formed," Mandaviya said.

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"The government has also announced a package of Rs 36,000 crore, under which we have decided to promote an academy culture; academies for various disciplines will be encouraged. These academies will be run specifically by retired athletes," he added.

He said India's traditional sports will also be incorporated in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Gujarat.

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He said there were encouraging results from the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow.

"We have established a policy ensuring that selections are conducted through an open process-on-camera and in the presence of observers - thereby ensuring transparency and athlete satisfaction," he said.

The Minister said that 'Fit India: Sundays On Cycle' is getting enthusiastic participation in different parts of the country.

"I am delighted that the initiative has evolved into a major movement to advance the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement. Young people across more than 18,000 locations nationwide have conveyed a message through cycling," he said.

Last month, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an expanded Khelo India Scheme and enhanced Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) with a combined outlay of Rs.36,441 crore for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31, reaffirming the Government's commitment to harnessing the power of sports for youth development and nation-building.

The approved outlay is nearly eight times that of the previous Khelo India Scheme, reflecting the Government's commitment to making sports a cornerstone of youth development, nation-building and India's emergence as a global sporting powerhouse.

The revamped scheme is designed to create a seamless pathway for every talented young Indian--from school playgrounds and village sports fields to the Olympic podium. It seeks to ensure that no sporting talent is left undiscovered because of geography, economic background or lack of opportunity, an official release said.

Aligned with the vision of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme integrates sports with education, fitness, technology and high-performance training while laying a strong foundation for India's long-term sporting ambitions, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the country's bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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