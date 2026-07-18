"Football is passion and emotion for people": West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan announces live screenings for FIFA WC Final

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Dr Indranil Khan announced that the state government is organising public screenings of the FIFA World Cup to celebrate the deep passion and emotional connection people have with football.

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He stressed that the initiative, a first of its kind in the state, will see the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and public representatives joining fans across Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

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"Football is a passion and an emotion for the people of West Bengal. Seeing that enthusiasm, the state government is organising live public screenings of the World Cup. This is the first initiative of its kind in West Bengal. In Kolkata, the screening will be attended by the Chief Minister and senior leaders. Across the state, ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will join local screenings, celebrating the tournament together with the people," Khan told ANI.

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England and France will look to end their FIFA World Cup campaigns on a positive note when they face off in the bronze medal playoff in Miami on Saturday (local time), with both sides aiming to secure a third-place finish after semifinal defeats.

The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

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Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Spain head into the final aiming to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the trophy. (ANI)

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