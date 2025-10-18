Football legend Lothar Matthaus joins Bengal Super League as Ambassador

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18 (ANI): In a landmark move set to redefine Bengal's football landscape, Shrachi Sports today announced the appointment of iconic German Footballer Lothar Matthaus - FIFA World Cup-winning captain and Bundesliga legend - as the official Ambassador of the Bengal Super League (BSL).

This announcement marks a significant milestone in BSL's mission to elevate Bengal's football ecosystem and establish meaningful international collaborations that promote professionalism, player development and global exposure, according to a press release from BSL.

The press conference, held in Germany, was graced by Lothar Matthaus, FIFA World Cup Winning Captain and Bundesliga Legend, Shatrughna Sinha, Consul General of India in Germany, Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Chief Executive Officer, FC Ingolstadt 04, Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights, DFB, Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, Tamal Ghosal, Chairman, Shrachi Sports, Former Indian Footballers, Bhaskar Ganguly & Alvito D' D'Cunha, Former Ghanaian Footballer, Suley Musah and Koushik Moulik, Football Philosopher.

"I am very happy to be here and confident that we will achieve great things together. Football is a team sport, and what we aim to build requires unity, vision and commitment. The Bengal Super League is a project with great potential and a promising future. To make it a success, we must work hard, move forward together and understand how each of us can contribute. I will bring all my expertise and experience to support this initiative, but it can only be achieved through teamwork by combining our quality, strength and energy. With consistent effort, we can make it grow bigger and stronger. As we say, think locally, act globally, and we will see the impact worldwide. I am proud to join this team, eager for what lies ahead and truly looking forward to experiencing the spirit of West Bengal." said Lothar Matthaus, FIFA World Cup-winning captain, as quoted by the BSL press release.

Lothar Matthaus, who captained Germany to their 1990 FIFA World Cup victory and was the recipient of the Ballon d'Or in the same year, remains one of the most celebrated players in world football and was presented with the official BSL jersey - marking the beginning of a new era for Bengal football.

"Having an icon like Lothar Matthaus associated with the Bengal Super League reflects our ambition to elevate Bengal football to global standards. His legacy, professionalism and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal figure to inspire young footballers in Bengal and across India. This partnership brings to life our philosophy of Global Vision, Local Passion", said Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports.

The collaboration underscores BSL's long-term roadmap to integrate global best practices, mentorship and football education at every level. With upcoming partnerships with leading German institutions and academies, the league is poised to become a platform where young footballers from Bengal can access elite coaching, infrastructure and international exposure.

The Bengal Super League, launched in July 2025 and licensed by the Indian Football Association (IFA), is set to kick off later this year with eight franchise-based teams representing key district clusters across the state.

Matches will be hosted across 4 district venues, bringing professional football to regions beyond Kolkata. As the league prepares for its inaugural season, it aims to provide a professional platform for emerging footballers, blending Bengal's rich football legacy with a modern and global framework.

The Bengal Super League will feature some of the state's most dynamic and competitive teams, each representing the rich footballing spirit of their respective regions. Among the participating clubs are Sundarban Bengal TVS FC, Burdwan Blasters, Gaurbanga FC, Adamas 24 Parganas FC, Kopa Tigers Bolpur, North Bengal United FC, Howrah Warriors and Bidhannagar FC.

The Bengal Super League will be celebrating the region's sporting spirit while propelling it toward a future defined by opportunity, professionalism and international collaboration. (ANI)

