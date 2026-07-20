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Home / Sports / 'Football won': Toni Kroos reacts after Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

'Football won': Toni Kroos reacts after Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Former Germany midfielder and Real Madrid great Toni Kroos offered a blunt reaction to Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, posting a two-word message on social media after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's final.

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Shortly after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium, Kroos wrote on X, "Football won."

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The brief post was widely interpreted as the retired midfielder's verdict on Spain's victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina, who were bidding to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup.

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Spain secured their second world title thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive strike in the 106th minute after a tense and hard-fought contest in New Jersey.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated large spells of the final but had to wait until extra time to break Argentina's resistance. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced several crucial saves to deny Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi, while Enzo Fernandez's sending-off in second-half stoppage time left the defending champions with 10 men before the decisive period.

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Spain thought they had gone ahead early in extra time when Nico Williams found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Torres eventually settled the contest, smashing home from close range after Williams' knockdown to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory.

The win secured Spain's first World Cup title since 2010 and extended their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches.

Kroos, regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, retired from professional football in 2024 after a trophy-laden career with Real Madrid.

Renowned for his vision, composure and passing range, the German won 34 major trophies during a 17-year career, making him the second-most decorated German footballer behind Thomas Muller. During his decade at Real Madrid, Kroos made 306 appearances, scored 22 goals and helped the Spanish giants win multiple domestic and European titles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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