"For a young player, maybe expectation is not that much": Sanjay Bangar reflects on batters' responsibilities

New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has spoken of the role of top-order and lower-order batters and the challenges they face. He emphasized pacing the innings and understanding the partner's approach for top-order batters. On the other hand, lower-order batters need to take calculated risks, he said.

"The roles are totally different Virat Kohli plays at the top order and Ashutosh Sharma plays at number 6-7 so different roles different challenges. I would say for somebody who is batting at the top order he has to make sure to pace the innings well he has to understand what his partner at the other end is doing that is a big part of batsmanship and for a lower order batsman its about taking calculated risk. And yes, for a young player, maybe the expectation is not that much, and obviously, expectations are not high from untested and domestic players; they tend to surprise the opponent. That's not the case with experienced batters; they have to take the responsibility." Sanjay Bangar, JioStar Expert, told the media.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will encounter inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals in their second league game of the IPL 2025 on Wednesday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

KKR faced a seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of IPL 2025, held at Eden Gardens on Saturday, while Rajasthan Royals also fell short by 44 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Both teams will be keen to achieve their first victory of the 2025 season on Wednesday and get their campaign back on course. (ANI)

