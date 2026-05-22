"For cricket 'emotion' of Bihar...": CM Choudhary open to discussions on IPL team as Vendata Chairman Anil Agarwal backs state cricket push

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 22 (ANI): The possibility of Bihar getting its own IPL franchise received a boost on Friday after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary responded positively to Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's call for a dedicated Bihar cricket identity, saying the state government was working in "mission mode" to strengthen cricket in the state.

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The exchange between the two came amid renewed attention on Bihar's growing contribution to Indian cricket, particularly through a new generation of IPL stars and domestic performers emerging from the state.

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Responding to Agarwal's emotional appeal for a Bihar-based cricket team, CM Choudhary wrote on X that the government shared the same vision for Bihar cricket and would work towards a "positive decision" with collective support.

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"I completely agree with you. For the cricket 'emotion' of Bihar, the government is working in 'mission' mode with a clear 'vision.' With your cooperation, a positive decision will certainly be taken regarding the Bihar cricket team," Choudhary posted.

Agarwal later replied, extending his "full support and cooperation" to the initiative while wishing success to Bihar's sporting talent.

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Earlier, the industrialist had questioned why Bihar still lacked the recognition and cricketing identity enjoyed by states represented by IPL franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders despite producing several high-profile cricketers.

"Don't you think Bihar deserves an unparalleled team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders?" asked Vedanta Group Chairman in his tweet.

"The soil of Bihar has given the country many exceptional cricketers," Agarwal wrote, citing players like Ishan Kishan, who was born in Patna and holds the record for the fastest ODI double century in terms of balls faced, and rising talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sakib Hussain.

https://x.com/AnilAgarwal_Ved/status/2057693888169824444

Bihar cricket has witnessed a steady resurgence since the state team returned to the Ranji Trophy in the 2018-19 season after a 17-year absence. Bihar had lost its full membership status following the bifurcation of the state in 2000, when most cricket infrastructure went to newly-formed Jharkhand, triggering a prolonged legal battle before reinstatement.

The revival has coincided with the emergence of several standout performers from the state.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of Bihar cricket's biggest success stories in recent years. The youngster was part of India's victorious squad at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and has already crossed the 500-run mark for Rajasthan Royals this IPL season.

Fast bowler Sakib Hussain, who hails from Gopalganj district, has also made a strong impression in the ongoing IPL after debuting for Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming 14 wickets so far this season.

Bihar's domestic cricket players has also produced remarkable records. Sakibul Gani became the first player in world cricket to score a triple century on first-class debut when he smashed 341 against Mizoram in 2022.

Left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman rewrote the Ranji Trophy record books during the 2018-19 season by taking 68 wickets in just eight matches for Bihar, surpassing the long-standing record of 64 wickets held by legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi since the 1974-75 season.

The Bihar side also entered the record books in List A cricket by scoring 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh last year in the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- the highest team total in the format's history.

With Bihar now producing IPL players and national-level talent regularly, calls for a stronger cricketing ecosystem, and eventually an IPL franchise representing the state, have begun gathering momentum both politically and commercially. (ANI)

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