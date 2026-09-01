"For every drop of sweat you left": Argentina legend Kempes, Jose Mourinho hail Messi after international retirement

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 1 (ANI): Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Mario Kempes and legendary manager Jose Mourinho hailed Argentine icon Lionel Messi on the conclusion of a successful international football career, with Kempes remarking that the 39-year-old wore the national colours like no one else.

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The current Real Madrid manager Mourinho also spoke about how the upcoming editions of Copa America and the FIFA World Cup would not feel the same without him.

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203 appearances, 124 goals and a thousand memories later, Messi pulled down the curtains on an illustrious two-decade career with Argentina, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain as his last appearance. A one-time FIFA World Cup winner, the second-highest scorer in tournament history and a two-time Copa America winner, Messi is hanging up the iconic striped Argentine colours after a career fulfilling in every sense.

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Speaking on his Instagram, Kempes, who scored a brace in his side's 1978 title win over the Netherlands, said, "Leo, today is a very difficult day for all Argentines. You wore the Argentine jersey like no one else. 207 matches, 125 goals, the all-time leading scorer for the national team. The player with the most appearances in our history. And what you did in this World Cup, at 39 years old, taking us to a final once again, that was also greatness."

"Thank you for giving it your all, for 2022 in Qatar. For every drop of sweat you left on this jersey. As you said, chapters are coming to a close and this one, yours with the national team, will remain the greatest that Argentine football has ever seen. Thank you, Leo. From one world champion to another. The national team and all of Argentina will be eternally grateful to you. A big hug," he added.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario kempes (@mario.kempes78)

Mourinho, who is in his second stint with Messi's long-time club FC Barcelona's rival club, Real Madrid, also said that the next editions of Copa America and the FIFA World Cup would not be the same without Messi and congratulated him on his magnificent career.

"Congratulations on a brilliant and unforgettable international career. The next Copa America and the next World Cup won't be the same," chimed in Mourinho in Messi's retirement post comment section, as quoted by the X handle of TyC Sports.

The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and days after the demise of his father, Jorge.

In a statement originally written two days after the final and finalised after his father's death, Messi expressed great pride and peace with his choice, emphasising that the recent loss of his father made him even more convinced of his decision to step aside for the next generation.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment... I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," said Messi.

"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances. Over a career featuring six FIFA World Cup appearances (2006-2026), he amassed 21 World Cup goals--including eight goals and four assists in the 2026 tournament--and led Argentina to historic triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa America. (ANI)

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