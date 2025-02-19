"For me, it was a new journey...": Babar Azam recalls CT 2017 triumph against India ahead of NZ clash

Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan batter Babar Azam recalled his favourite memories from the Champions Trophy 2017 final, where his team came up better against the arch-rivals India at The Oval, lifting the trophy for the first time.

The 2017 competition helped Babar announce himself on the international scene. In the final, the right-hand batter played 46 from 52 balls against Men in Blue which helped Pakistan to a 180-run win which remained etched in the national cricketing consciousness.

"As a player, I am very excited, and all the fans are excited," Babar said, as quoted by an ICC media release.

Babar also acknowledged the crucial roles played by centurion Fakhar Zaman and the fiery spells by Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali that sealed the game for Pakistan.

"My primary memories of the 2017 final are Fakhar Zaman's innings (of 114), the spell of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali's spell and the winning moment. For me, it was a new journey as I was a young player. Playing against India, that excitement and the nervousness was there but when we won, we enjoyed and celebrated," Babar said.

"A lot has changed since the Champions Trophy was held in 2017. We have new players coming, we only have three or four players who were part of that winning team. But the belief, confidence and execution are the same," he added.

The Men in Green start the tournament against the Blackcaps today. The match will include two of the biggest names in the competition, with Babar set to face Kiwi star Kane Williamson.

Joe Root, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are part of the respective England, Australia and India squads, but Babar stands in a league of his own in ODI cricket, heading into this competition as the world's top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, a position he has been holding since 2021.

"When you have a responsibility as a senior player in any team and the team relies on you and has belief in you, then I take it in a positive way. I try to give my best in every match. I try to perform so that Pakistan win, and I enjoy my cricket," the 30-year-old said.

Right-hand batter's form will be crucial if Pakistan are to improve on their recent tournament record. They have been knocked out in the group stage at the last two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups and suffered the same fate at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup after losing to co-hosts USA.

"There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed mistakes we have made and we have worked on them. So we will try not to do what we have done in the past," the former Pakistan skipper said as the media release added.

Notably, the home advantage could be key if Pakistan are to experience a change in fortunes. Babar's home city of Lahore is among the three Pakistani cities hosting matches and he believes local knowledge will help his side thrive.

"When you play at home, you get that edge as you know the conditions. You have a knowledge of how the pitch will behave, both in the first and second (innings), but still, you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best," Babar said.

"It means a lot to be hosting the competition. The hospitality here in Pakistan is great and people love cricket here. Cricket puts everyone in one place. It unites everyone and the whole of Pakistan is busy praying that Pakistan wins. Everyone is united in that," the cricketer added. (ANI)

