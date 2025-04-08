Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed happiness with his team's bowling performances so far and also his willingness to bowl a few overs if needed.

GT, who are on an upward trajectory with three wins and a loss and second spot in the points table, will be facing off RR in their next home clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. RR is at seventh spot, with two wins in four matches and are coming into the match with a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

Speaking ahead of the game in the pre-match presser, he talked about the bowling unit consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Rashid Khan among others, "They are very clear as to how they are going to turn up every single game against different opposition. They had the plans very clear against different batsmen no matter where the venue might be, and we have been executing really well also the plans, especially of the ball so that way I think for us to restrict teams to less than 180 on three occasions (MI, RCB and SRH) already is amazing."

"It obviously speaks of the quality that we have got in our bowling line up and also how clear and confident our bowling lineup has been. So yes, we have been doing a lot of things right. I mean, without doing a lot of things right consistently, I do not think you have a great start to a very competitive tournament like the IPL. So I think a lot of things have been going well for us, and kudos to all the bowlers and even the batsmen, the bats sort of really understood and read the situation very well and played according to that," he added.

Speaking about his knock of 49 during the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and lack of opportunities, Washington said that it feels great to be a part of a victory and contributing to it and he was always waiting for his chance and preparing well for it.

"It is amazing to be contributing to the team's success and uh obviously getting, getting to is a great opportunity. Thanks to the coach. It was, I mean, I had a good time in the middle. I was able to do the things that I was supposed to do in the middle and it paid off pretty well, so I am glad," he said.

"I was definitely looking for waiting for the opportunity and I was preparing really well. In that case, especially to be part of Gujarat Titans is a great blessing because we practise for long hours. Our coach genuinely believes in putting in volume, especially when it comes to improving in different aspects of the game. And it is been great for me."

"I have been going to prepare really well in all aspects of the game, so that way I know for a fact that I am only improving and whenever the opportunity comes I'll be prepared and I will definitely win the game for the team and it was one such game for me in the last game against. So it is just about me putting in the right work every single day and whenever my opportunity comes I'll be more than prepared. That's the mindset I was in and yes, glad, thanks to God I had a good game yesterday, I mean the last game," he added.

Speaking on getting a chance to bowl, Washington said, "I mean, I love, I love bowling and obviously they said it is just about me being really ready when the opportunity comes and take a few few wickets for sure and I am very looking forward to do that."

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (ANI)

