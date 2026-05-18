Manchester [UK], May 18 (ANI): Brazilian footballer Casemiro thanked fans following his final home appearance for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, which ended on a winning note.

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Manchester United, who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League, ended their home run on a high with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

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United struck early through Luke Shaw in the 5th minute to take the lead before Nottingham Forest responded in the second half. Morato restored parity in the 53rd minute, but United quickly regained control as Matheus Cunha found the net in the 55th minute to make it 2-1. Forest once again fought back, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring in the 78th minute to level the match at 2-2. However, Bryan Mbeumo delivered the decisive blow in the 76th minute earlier in the sequence, ensuring Manchester United held on for a narrow 3-2 victory in a pulsating contest.

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A high-profile signee for United back in 2022 after a prolific nine-year stint with Real Madrid, which earned him five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, the Brazilian made 111 appearances for United, scoring 15 goals, as per the Premier League website.

Taking to X, Casemiro thanked fans for their "happiness and warmth", saying that he will carry it with him for the rest of his life with his family. On a parting note, he said that he is "forever a Red Devil".

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"There are places we pass through in life... and there are places that become part of who we are. Manchester will forever be my home. To the city, the club, and every supporter, my sincerest thank you. These past four years have been unforgettable, filled with moments my family and I will carry with us for the rest of our lives," he posted.

"There simply are not enough words to describe the happiness and warmth we have felt here. Thank you for every cheer, every memory, and for making us feel at home from the very first day. Forever a Red Devil," he added.

There are places we pass through in life… and there are places that become part of who we are. Manchester will forever be my home. To the city, the club, and every supporter, my sincerest thank you. These past four years have been unforgettable, filled with moments my family… pic.twitter.com/gw1NEBiYk5 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) May 17, 2026

Casemiro made his debut for United as a substitute in September 2022 and, since then, has become a crucial part of their midfield, winning the club's 'Player of the Month' award twice. With a Carabao Cup in 2022/23 and an FA Cup title in 2024. (ANI)

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