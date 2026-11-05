“Forever an inspiration”: Keralam CM VD Satheesan hails Cristiano Ronaldo after his international retirement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday paid tribute to football star Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football, describing him as a legend whose legacy would remain etched in the hearts of millions, particularly football fans in the state.

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career.

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Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

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Keralam CM VD Satheesan hailed Ronaldo for inspiring generations through his footballing brilliance, saying his legacy would remain in the hearts of millions, particularly Malayalis, for whom football is a way of life.

“To the Legend Who Turned Football into Poetry. Dear Cristiano, Thank you for turning football into poetry, for making stadiums tremble with your magical feet, and for teaching generations to dream without limits. As you bid farewell to the Portugal jersey, you leave behind more than records, goals and trophies. You leave a legacy etched in the hearts of millions, especially Malayalis, for whom football is not merely a game but a way of life,” he said.

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CM Satheesan praised Ronaldo's hard work, determination and fighting spirit, saying he had inspired millions of youngsters to dream big and persevere despite setbacks.

“You proved to the world that extraordinary hard work, unwavering determination and the courage to rise after every fall can take an ordinary person to extraordinary heights. Your fighting spirit has inspired millions of young minds to dream bigger and never surrender,” he added in the X post.

CM Satheesan said Ronaldo had inspired countless children in Kerala to pursue football, adding that his memories, achievements and influence would remain in the hearts of fans even after his international retirement.

“In the muddy playgrounds of our villages, countless children chased dreams inspired by your iconic number 7. Every goal, every victory and even every tear of yours became a part of our own emotions. We may no longer witness your brilliance in Portuguese colours, but you will forever remain in the hearts of those who fell in love with football through you,” he said.

“Thank you, Cristiano, for the magic, the memories and the dreams. You may have left the international stage, but legends like you never leave our hearts. Once a legend, forever an inspiration,” he added.

Ronaldo’s retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions.

Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers. (ANI)

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