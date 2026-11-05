"Forever number 1": Neymar, Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, Pepe pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after international retirement

Lisbon [Portugal], November 5 (ANI): Footballers and clubs, including Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Al Nassr and Manchester United, paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement of retirement from international football, celebrating his illustrious career and lasting legacy with Portugal.

The Portuguese forward, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career.

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Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

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After his retirement announcement, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes shared an Instagram story thanking Ronaldo for his inspiration, describing it as a privilege to have shared moments with his childhood idol while representing Portugal.

“Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to share great moments with our national team alongside my childhood idol,” Fernandes wrote in his Instagram story update.

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Brazilian stars Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Jr. also reacted to Ronaldo's retirement post. Neymar called him a "Legend", while Vinicius wrote, "Forever number 1".

Ronaldo's current club in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr, described him as an icon whose influence extends beyond Portugal, saying that while a chapter had ended, more history remained to be written together at the club.

“It’s not just a chapter—it’s history you’ve shaped. You're an icon to the entire world, not just Portugal. Portugal is in your heart, and you are in the hearts of the world. A page has turned, but there is still history left for us to write together at your home.”

Former Portugal teammate Pepe also paid an emotional tribute, saying, "It was more than football. Thank you for everything, Cris".

Manchester United, where Ronaldo had two spells during his club career, congratulated him on his international career, writing, "Congratulations on an incredible international career".

The Al-Nassr striker's retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions.

Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers.

His scoring record translates to an average of approximately 0.62 goals per international appearance, an extraordinary return for a career spanning more than two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the first player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup, having found the net at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments. (ANI)

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