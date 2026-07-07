Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran dies at 38

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran passed away at the age of 38 following a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday.

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He had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune system disorder, and had been undergoing treatment in the Delhi-NCR region for months.

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In a post on X, the ACB said, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran."

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إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026

The ACB hailed Zadran as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication and commitment were instrumental in the sport's growth and the country's rise on the international stage.

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB said.

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"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten," the ACB added.

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches -- 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals, between 2009 and 2020.