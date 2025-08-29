Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan picks Khaeel Ahmed who "ticks all boxes" in T20Is after Arshdeep Singh

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan acknowledged India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh's prowess in white-ball cricket. Pathan identified the next viable option that comes close to the left-armer's prowess and handpicked Khaleel Ahmed, who spearheaded Chennai Super Kings' pace attack in the last edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arshdeep has transformed into India's fast-bowling mainstay in the past couple of years. He played a fundamental role in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2024, ending the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. With 99 wickets from 63 appearances, Arshdeep stands just one scalp shy of becoming the first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets.

Pathan pondered on the next bowling alternative, who fits Arshdeep's profile and classified Khaleel as the top contender. The 40-year-old believes Khaleel's potential to notch between 135 kph and 140 kph, swing the ball both ways with effective bouncers, makes him the best pick after Arshdeep.

"Arshdeep (Singh) is our No. 1 bowler in white-ball cricket, and there is no doubt about it. But after Arshdeep, if we must talk about someone who has the skill - and as a left-arm fast bowler, you need a few things like the ability to bowl around the speed of 135-140 (kmph), swing the ball both ways, bowl bouncers - Khaleel ticks all these boxes, and is now improving more," Pathan said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

Khaleel last donned the Indian jersey in T20Is in Sri Lanka last year. On a Pallekelle strip that heavily favoured spinners, Khaleel went wicketless in his sole appearance during the third T20I and conceded 28 runs after three overs.

Since his last outing, Khaleel has put in the hard yards and emerged as a leading wicket-taking option for CSK, especially in the powerplay in the previous season of the cash-rich league. He struck 15 times in 14 appearances at 29.80. Pathan believes the 27-year-old has all the potential in his repertoire to play at his peak and deliver in a do-or-die situation.

"He has improved his slow bouncer, his seam position is better, and he has improved his fitness as well. So, he has all the potential to play at his peak, which is right now, and the next 4-5 years. It's all about being in the right place, at the right time, and performing in crucial situations. He had a really good season with CSK, and being there as well does help. Hopefully, he'll be able to make it really big within the next 5 to 6 years," he added.

As things stand, Khaleel remains excluded from India's T20I fold after missing out on a spot in India's Asia Cup 15-player squad. The tournament will commence on September 9, with India's campaign starting the next day against the UAE.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. (ANI)

