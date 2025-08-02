Former Arsenal goakleeper Aaron Ramsdale joins Newcastle United on season-long loan

London [UK], August 2 (ANI): Newcastle United on Saturday announced the signing of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

In pursuit of more gametime, Ramsdale spent last season with the Saints after leaving Arsenal. During his time with the Gunners, the 27-year-old helped them secure a second-place finish in the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign.

During that season, he made his senior England debut and was named in the squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ramsdale began his professional career with Sheffield United before moving to Bournemouth, establishing himself as a shot-stopping star.

It was under the current Newcastle coach, Eddie Howe, who was associated with Bournemouth at that time, that Ramsdale earned his top-flight debut in 2019. During his Premier League career, Ramsdale has made 183 appearances and kept 41 clean sheets.

"Coming to the stadium and seeing it empty today, it's quite surreal to think that this is going to be home for the foreseeable future. I've got the kit on, it's got the nice Champions League badge on the sleeve, and I'm delighted to be here. Working with the manager and his coaching staff again were a big draw for me," Ramsdale said in a statement released by the club.

"They've already had a great influence on my career, and the gaffer turned me from a man into a professional footballer at Bournemouth. He really showed me the ropes, so the manager and his coaching staff were a huge selling point for me to come here," he added.

Before Ramsdale, Newcastle roped in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and Antonito Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga.

Howe expressed his delight at the latest acquisition and said, "Aaron is an exceptional goalkeeper who adds further quality and international experience to our squad. Having worked with him before, I know what he can bring to us on and off the pitch, so we look forward to welcoming him into the group." (ANI)

