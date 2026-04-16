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Home / Sports / Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alexander Manninger passes away at 48

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alexander Manninger passes away at 48

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ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alexander Manninger has passed away at the age of 48, marking the end of a career that saw him feature for several top European clubs and earn recognition as one of Austria's most experienced shot-stoppers.

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Manninger made 33 international appearances and was part of the Austria squad at UEFA EURO 2008, though he did not feature during the tournament, according to the UEFA website.

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His club career brought experience in five European leagues, including at Arsenal, Juventus, Augsburg, Fiorentina, Torino and Salzburg. Manninger was part of the Arsenal squad that won the domestic double in 1997/98, and he was an Italian champion with Juventus in 2011/12.

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Across his career, Manninger was often deployed as a second-choice goalkeeper. In that role, he established a reputation for reliability and consistency, providing support for first-choice players such as the legendary Gianluigi Buffon and David Seaman. His function within squads was defined less by visibility than by readiness and stability.

"Alexander Manninger was a great ambassador for Austrian football both on and off the pitch who set a benchmark in his international career and inspired and shaped so many young goalkeepers," said the Austrian Football Association's sporting director, Peter Schottel.

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"His professionalism, calmness and reliability made him an important part of his clubs and the national team. His achievements are worthy of the highest respect and will be remembered. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time," Schottel said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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