Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn is in serious condition

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn, who played 67 Test matches for the national side, is in a serious condition at a Brisbane hospital, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old former right-handed batter reportedly fell ill in recent days. Nine Newspapers said Martyn has been placed in an induced coma and is battling meningitis.

Advertisement

Messages of support have poured in from the cricketing fraternity. Former Test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media: “Lots of love and prayers sending @damienmartyn’s way. Keep strong and fighting, legend. Love to the family.”

Advertisement

Lots of love and prayers sending @damienmartyn way . Keep strong and fighting legend . Love to the family xxx 🙏 ❤️ — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 30, 2025

Speaking to News Corp, close friend and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said Martyn was receiving the best possible care. “He is getting the best of treatment, and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist said.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg also wished Martyn a speedy recovery. “I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” he said.

Renowned for his seemingly effortless stroke play, Martyn averaged 46.37 in Test cricket. Born in Darwin, he made his Test debut at the age of 21, replacing Dean Jones during the 1992–93 home series against the West Indies, and went on to captain Western Australia at just 23.

His highest Test score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, one of his 13 Test centuries. Martyn played his final Test at the Adelaide Oval during the 2006–07 Ashes series before moving into commentary.

In one-day internationals, Martyn featured in 208 matches, averaging 40.8. He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 1999 and 2003, famously scoring an unbeaten 88 in the 2003 final against India despite batting with a broken finger. He was also a member of the title-winning 2006 Champions Trophy squad.