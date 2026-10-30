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Home / Sports / Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad joins Venice Livewires as team director for Italia T10

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad joins Venice Livewires as team director for Italia T10

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Venice [Italy] October 30 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad has joined Venice Livewires as Team Director for the upcoming Italia T10 League.

Prasad brings years of experience in international cricket, team management and talent identification. His appointment is expected to strengthen the franchise’s cricketing structure and support its efforts to promote the sport in Italy, as per a press release.

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A former wicketkeeper-batter, Prasad represented India at the international level before taking up an important role in cricket administration. He served as Chairman of the BCCI Senior Selection Committee, where he played a key role in selecting players for the Indian team.

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He has also worked with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Strategic Consultant and Director of Talent Search and Academies, contributing to player scouting and development.

Speaking about his new role, Prasad said, “I am happy to be part of Venice Livewires for the Italia T10 League. Italy has good potential for cricket, and I look forward to using my experience to help build a competitive team and identify talented players. I also hope to contribute towards creating more opportunities for young cricketers and supporting the growth of the game in the country.”

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The franchise’s leadership team also includes Arvind Tadakamalla, Managing Director of Livewires Advertising Private Limited, and TNR Mohit, Executive Director.

Mohit has experience in franchise and competitive cricket. He has captained Doiwala Kings and owns Nainital Tigers, where he has also played. His experience in the game and franchise management will contribute to the team’s operations.

With Prasad taking charge as Team Director, Venice Livewires aims to build a strong squad by combining experienced cricketing leadership with emerging talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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