Madrid Open: Former champion Simona Halep enters last-16

Madrid, May 1

Simona Halep played some of her best tennis at the Madrid Open again in defeating home crowd favourite Paula Badosa in straight sets to reach the last-16 for the seventh time in 11 appearances. The two-time Madrid Open champion had 21 winners as she defeated second-ranked Badosa 6-3 6-1.

Another former No. 1, Victoria Azarenka, rallied past Tamara Zidansek 3-6 6-1 6-3 in 2 hours, 20 minutes.

‘Far from perfect’

Rafa Nadal said his fitness was “far from perfect” as he prepares to return to action after a debilitating rib injury. The 35-year-old, who clinched a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered a stress fracture in his rib at Indian Wells in March. The injury has forced him to miss the claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

He is now battling to get back to his best before the French Open, which begins on May 22 and where he will bid for a record-extending 14th title. The Spaniard will make his return at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. “I’m recovered from the injury but tennis and preparation is another story,” Nadal said. “It is an injury that does not need significant time to heal, but it didn’t allow me to do almost anything. Things are far from perfect, right now. I have to admit that,” he added.

Djoker struggling mentally

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said that he was still struggling mentally to get back to his best after missing the Australian Open and a chunk of the early season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The challenge is definitely more on the mental and emotional side,” Djokovic said as he prepares to begin his Madrid Open campaign on Tuesday. “Of course I have never experienced anything similar to what I experienced early this season and I did not know how that’s going to affect me,” he added. — Agencies