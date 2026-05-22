Former Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta confirms retirement from football

London [UK], May 22 (ANI): Former Chelsea FC captain Cesar Azpilicueta has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a decorated 20-year career that saw him win every major honour with the London club.

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The 36-year-old defender confirmed his decision in an emotional open letter shared on social media, saying the time had come to "start a new chapter" after two decades in the game.

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"Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer," Azpilicueta wrote on X. "After so many years living my dream, I feel it's time to start a new chapter in my life."

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Azpilicueta began his senior career with CA Osasuna before moving to Marseille, where he lifted two French League Cups and a French Super Cup. He joined Chelsea in 2012 and went on to establish himself as one of the most successful and reliable players in the club's history.

During an 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge, Azpilicueta made 508 appearances, the most by a non-English player for Chelsea, and captained the side to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021. He also won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, two Europa League titles, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

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In an official statement released by Chelsea, they described Azpilicueta as "one of the most successful players" in the club's history, noting he became the first player to win every major trophy available to the club. His 13 appearances in major cup finals remain a Chelsea record.

The Spaniard left Chelsea in 2023 to join Atletico Madrid, spending two seasons there before signing for Sevilla FC last summer. He has made 16 LaLiga appearances this season.

Internationally, Azpilicueta earned 44 caps for Spain national football team and represented his country at major tournaments.

Reflecting on his journey, Azpilicueta said football had given him "so much" both on and off the pitch.

"When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead," he wrote. "I'm grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I've met and the friendships I've made along the way."

He also paid tribute to supporters across the clubs he represented.

"To the fans: your passion and support inspired me to give my best every day," he said. "I hope you saw a player who always gave everything for your colours, with pride and heart."

Azpilicueta added that the sport had taught him "teamwork, sacrifice, humility and respect" and said he leaves the game with "a heart full of gratitude and memories." (ANI)

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