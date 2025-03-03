Former cricketers Sarandeep, Yograj stress on 'spin to win' plan for India ahead of SF clash against Australia

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Former India cricketers Yograj Singh and Sarandeep Singh have put emphasis on the impact spinners can have in their Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia on Tuesday.

India took everyone by surprise by fielding four spinners in their final group-stage match against New Zealand in Dubai. The spin ploy worked wonders, with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy leaving the Kiwis gobsmacked.

He weaved magic with his unpredictable spin and irresistible control to return with match-winning figures of 5/42, forcing New Zealand to surrender to an emphatic 44-run defeat.

'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav scythed two scalps with his immaculate spell, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket each while maintaining their economical nature.

Yograj rooted for the Rohit Sharma-led side to go all the way and bring the Champions Trophy home while putting the label of "trump card" on the Indian spinners.

"I have said this before: India and New Zealand will play in the final. Irrespective of the opponent, we will win because we are playing collectively. Our captain is leading well. In the next two games, Virat and Rohit will score runs. I feel India will return with the Champions Trophy, but anything can happen in cricket. The way our spinners are performing, I think it is our trump card and our victory," he told ANI.

Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul will certainly pose a selection dilemma for the Indian management for the high-stakes semi-final clash.

With the seasoned ball-tweaker overcoming his demons from 2021, former selector Sarandeep sees Chakravarthy's presence as one factor that could make Australia's star-studded batting lineup stutter.

"Tomorrow, those conditions will not be easy to play. It is possible that the toss will be very important. Whoever wins the toss will want to play first. Wickets get slow with time. There are good spinners in Australia. Zampa is playing well," he said.

"Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head are playing well. It is important to give Varun Chakravarthy a chance. In Australia's middle order, there are no good players who can play the spin well. Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are playing well. If Varun Chakravarthy plays this combination, things will not be easy for Australia," Sarandeep added. (ANI)

