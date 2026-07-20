Former England captain Kevin Keegan dies at 75

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United announced on Monday.

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Keegan had been undergoing cancer treatment after his family and Newcastle revealed his diagnosis in January, though details were not disclosed at the time. In June, the two-time European Footballer of the Year confirmed he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

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"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history," the Premier League club said in a statement as per Reuters.

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"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be. As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an entertainer, " the statement further added.

One of English football's most charismatic and influential figures, Kevin Keegan enjoyed a glittering playing career as a forward, winning multiple major honours with Liverpool before establishing himself as a star at Hamburg.

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His outstanding achievements were recognised with back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979, cementing his status among the game's all-time greats.

He scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England between 1972 and 1982, captaining the side 31 times. (ANI)

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