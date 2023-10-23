New Delhi, October 23
Former India captain and country’s greatest ever left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday after prolonged illness.
He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.
Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.
He was the part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India’s bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.
Bedi was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.
He was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222
Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...
Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77
He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...
'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar
CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap
Desai had suffered a head injury after being attacked by str...