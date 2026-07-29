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Home / Sports / Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, wife Fatema launch learning initiative 'Ace Juniors'

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, wife Fatema launch learning initiative 'Ace Juniors'

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and current chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema Agarkar launched 'Ace Juniors', their first-of-its-kind learning initiative.

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Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar, Parthiv Patel, actress Neha Dhupia and other eminent personalities from the fields of education, sports, healthcare and entertainment were among the guests for the event.

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Speaking on the launch of the event, Agarkar said, "Very excited, it is a big day for her. It has always been a dream to have this, and today is, like you said, it is a big day, so we are very excited about it."

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His wife Fatema said that their vision with the initiative, which she called a "pre-school", is different and focuses on health (both physical and mental) and sport. It seeks to encourage children to play more.

Fatema also said that the initiative is about "learning in a way that matches the pace of the children, helps them find their voice." She also said that the idea is to have children find their voice and make sure that teachers and parents understand the value of sports and health.

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"It is going to talk about learning in a way that matches their pace, helps them find their voice--some do it quicker, some are slower--but if you have more fun doing it, if you play more, if you are dancing more, if you are singing more, more importantly, if you are having more honest conversations, I think the idea is to find a voice, and every child needs it."

"So to celebrate sport and health in doing that and also making sure teachers and parents understand its value. It is not about achievements, but it is about really having fun and being real," she added.

Agarkar stayed tight-lipped about his involvement with the initiative, but pointed out that he has been involved with sports all his life and it is important that parents encourage their children to play sports, "not one, two, but all sports".

"Today we have enough opportunities, enough avenues for the parents to do it, and that is obviously the goal eventually," said the former cricketer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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