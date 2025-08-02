Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary says India team playing well in England series

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Anil Chaudhary, who has taken retirement from umpiring in international matches, has said that the Indian team has done better than expectations in the England Test tour and the matches have been tightly contested.

Anil Chaudhary had announced retirement from international matches before the start of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The fifth and final Test is being played at Kennington Oval in London from July 31 to August 4. India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

"When the team went, everyone thought that the team would struggle a lot. They did a lot better. Keep in mind that your two main players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) didn't go, and the main players were so big that the other team was afraid to take their names. The captain is also doing well. He is a new captain. It will take time. Overall, I am satisfied with the way the team is performing," he said.

Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, more than a month before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His decision marked the end of an illustrious 14-year career that saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents, both as a batter and captain.

Rohit bid adieu to Test cricket last month, and a few days later, Virat bid his farewell to the format with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Anil Chaudhary will be umpiring in the upcoming Champions League T10. "I am participating in a league for the first time, which is being played with a tennis ball. I have heard a lot about it. There is a lot of cricket in Mumbai and a lot of cricketers have come up after playing this cricket. I think I will have to control more because the weight of the ball is less. So, this is going to be a good experience for me as an umpire," he said. (ANI)

