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Home / Sports / Former IPL player Gaurav Dhiman confident Gujarat Diamonds will shine in Big Cricket League

Former IPL player Gaurav Dhiman confident Gujarat Diamonds will shine in Big Cricket League

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ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Gaurav Dhiman has expressed his excitement and confidence ahead of representing Gujarat Diamonds in the upcoming Big Cricket League (BCL).

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According to a release, speaking about joining the franchise, Gaurav Dhiman said, "I am very excited to be a part of a wonderful franchise like Gujarat Diamonds. We are confident of doing wonders in this league. Our squad has a great combination of talented players like Christopher Mpofu, Anuj Chaudhary, Upul Tharanga, and many more."

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Dhiman also appreciated the vision behind the Big Cricket League, highlighting how such tournaments help in promoting cricketing talent across different levels.

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"This kind of league not only provides a platform to legendary cricketers but also gives amateur players an opportunity to showcase their talent on a bigger stage," he added.

The much-awaited Big Cricket League is set to begin on 3rd June, while Gujarat Diamonds will play their opening match against Mumbai Marines on 4th June at 7 PM.

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The tournament is expected to feature several renowned international and domestic cricketers, creating an exciting platform for emerging talent to compete alongside experienced players.

On a concluding note, Gaurav Dhiman shared a motivating message for aspiring cricketers. "If you want to pursue cricket as your passion, keep working hard and stay dedicated towards your goals," he said.

Gujarat Diamonds will begin their campaign in the Big Cricket League with high expectations and a strong squad, aiming to make a mark in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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