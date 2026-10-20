Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville alleges rift between Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez

Manchester [UK], October 20 (ANI): Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has reported tensions in the club’s dressing room, suggesting that forwards Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez may have been involved in a disagreement, according to Goal.com.

The reported rift comes after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week, with the English side struggling to make an impact in the match.

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Following the defeat, Martinez appeared in an interview with Amazon Prime, where he openly criticised the club’s technical director, arguing that Manchester United had not invested enough in strengthening the squad during the previous summer transfer window.

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Diallo posted on Snapchat after the Argentine defender's interview: "An absolute disgrace, I'm speechless." The post also caused a considerable stir, as quoted by Goal.com.

Neville is certain Diallo's post was aimed at Martínez. "I believe there was absolutely a heated discussion between them in the dressing room; they had an argument. One hundred per cent. It's impossible that they didn't discuss this issue with Martinez."

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"If you think about Amad Diallo's Snapchat post: it was aimed at his team-mate, so it's clear they're at odds with each other. Martinez went too far, but so did Amad," he concluded.

Last week, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has issued an apology on social media after criticising the club's board following the team's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez had criticised the club's hierarchy and said he expects more from the team’s technical director following their defeat, calling for greater investment in the squad to compete with rival teams. In a post-match interview, Martinez said he had expected the club's management to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, specifically expressing disappointment with technical director Jason Wilcox.

He said his frustration after the defeat led him to express his views at the wrong time and place, acknowledged that his remarks did not help unite the club, and stressed that everyone was working towards Manchester United's shared goal of success.

“Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday's game. Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise,” he said.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve. With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together,” he added. (ANI)

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