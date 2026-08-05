Former Pak players like Mohd Irfan stare at ban for playing in unauthorised league: PCB  

Some former Pakistani players, including pacer Mohammed Irfan, are facing the prospect of being banned for two years by the Pakistan Cricket Board after participating in an unauthorised tournament called the Asian Legends Cup in Lusaka, Zambia.

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The PCB has issued a statement making it clear that players, who took part in the unsanctioned Asian Legends event, might face disciplinary action including a ban of two years from approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

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“Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a period of two years,” the statement said.

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A number of well-known players were named in the Pakistan Panthers squad which appeared in the Asian Legends Cup but a reliable source said some of them pulled out after learning that it was not sanctioned.

Those who opted out included Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Umar Akmal.

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But the players who appeared in a match on July 31 against the Asian eleven included Imran Nazir, Taufeeq Umar, Muhammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Raza, and Ibrar Hussain.

Taufeeq has until recently held the batting coach position with the national women’s team while others have also been active on the domestic circuit.

The tournament itself was abruptly ended on Tuesday by the organisers.

The PCB said it had taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan cricketers in the 20th Asian Legends League 2026 held in Zambia.

“International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well,” the PCB said.