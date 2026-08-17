Former U19 captain Saharan caps off Punjab Inter-State One Day tournament with match-winning double ton in final

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): Former India U19 captain and rising Punjab batter Uday Saharan concluded a dominant Inter-State One Day tournament for Bathinda with an unbeaten double ton in the final against Patiala at Mohali on Sunday.

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During Sunday's final, Saharan cracked an unbeaten 214* in 149 balls, with 12 fours and 16 sixes at a strike rate of over 149, helping his team chase down a massive total of 394 set by Patiala.

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Saharan ends the tournament as the leading run-getter, with 601 runs in five matches at an average of 150.25, including three centuries, including two double centuries. His standout performances included 203 against Moga, 163 against Fatehgarh in the semifinal and now another double ton in the final.

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Saharan rose to the limelight with a sensational U19 World Cup run in 2024, leading India to a runners-up finish against Australia, finishing as the leading run-getter in the tournament with 397 runs in seven innings at an average of 56.39, with a century and three fifties.

Since then, he has made his first-class and List-A debuts for Punjab. Scoring 75 and 36 in a drawn match against Madhya Pradesh in his first-class debut last year, Saharan had a great Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab, scoring 655 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.58, with two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 126.

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In 14 youth ODIs for India, Uday has made 594 runs in 13 innings at an average of 49.50, with two centuries and four fifties, and a best score of 112. (ANI)

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