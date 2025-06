Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheers for RCB from stands in IPL 2025 final against PBKS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his wife, Akshata Murty, to cheer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

After an enduring season, Bengaluru and Punjab stand just a solitary win away from lifting their maiden IPL title. Sunak, who has been an avid supporter of RCB, is present in the stands and cheering for his favourite.

Sunak took to X and posted a selfie with his wife and captioned the post, "Let's go @RCBTweets."

Bengaluru, who finished second in the group stage, blazed its way into the final with an imposing eight-wicket triumph in a lopsided Qualifier 1 against the table-toppers PBKS. Punjab then trounced Mumbai Indians to enter just its second IPL final. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)