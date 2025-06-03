DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheers for RCB from stands in IPL 2025 final against PBKS

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cheers for RCB from stands in IPL 2025 final against PBKS

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his wife, Akshata Murty, to cheer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his wife, Akshata Murty, to cheer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Advertisement

After an enduring season, Bengaluru and Punjab stand just a solitary win away from lifting their maiden IPL title. Sunak, who has been an avid supporter of RCB, is present in the stands and cheering for his favourite.

Sunak took to X and posted a selfie with his wife and captioned the post, "Let's go @RCBTweets."

Advertisement

Bengaluru, who finished second in the group stage, blazed its way into the final with an imposing eight-wicket triumph in a lopsided Qualifier 1 against the table-toppers PBKS. Punjab then trounced Mumbai Indians to enter just its second IPL final. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts