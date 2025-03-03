Former WI batter Dwayne Smith reveals what makes Sachin Tendulkar "great"

DT
Former West Indies Dwayne Smith took a trip down memory lane and recalled the time he spent with 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai Indians. While reminiscing events that nearly took place almost a decade ago, Smith revealed the factor that made the legendary batter so 'great'.
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Former West Indies Dwayne Smith took a trip down memory lane and recalled the time he spent with 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai Indians. While reminiscing events that nearly took place almost a decade ago, Smith revealed the factor that made the legendary batter so "great".

Smith used to open alongside Sachin in the Mumbai Indians at the 2013 Champions League T20, a tournament now defunct. The 41-year-old recalled the days when he used to follow Sachin around and ask him questions.

"When I was at Mumbai (Indians), I always used to try and stick around him and like, because when I was opening with him I always wanted to know the person that I'm playing with and whom I going out there with," he said as quoted from a press release by IML.

"So I always just stick with him and ask him some questions and stuff. And he's been very accommodating. He's been very, very, very good with the guys around as well. So he's always sharing his knowledge, and you could see why he was so great because of how he used to prepare for his cricket," he added.

Smith went on to recall the time he walked out to open with Sachin, which turned out to be a "dream-come-true" moment for him.

"Playing with him is very easy as well. I could remember the first year of IPL batting with him, and he was telling me to keep hitting the ball straight and play and don't go cutting or pulling across the line. And he was doing the opposite. And then he came down and just smirked at me and said, Do as I say, not as I do, you know, and it's something that stuck in my mind from then," he said.

"When I came back to Mumbai, and I was opening the batting with him, it was like one of the dreams that you would always want to be out there with one of the greats of cricket, you know, and to walk up behind him was something special because I always had to walk behind him because that's the great man," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

