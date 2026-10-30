Former World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst meets Mansukh Mandaviya, BFI chief Ajay Singh ahead of LA 2028

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Former World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh in New Delhi on Thursday, with discussions centred on India's progress in boxing and preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The meeting saw Mandaviya reaffirm the government's confidence in the BFI and its leadership, while underlining the need to build on India's recent performances at major international competitions and translate that success into Olympic medals.

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Van der Vorst, sharing details of the meeting in an Instagram post, said the minister had expressed strong support for the federation and Indian boxers, with the government and the country's population backing their ambitions.

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"An inspiring meeting together with BFI President Ajay Singh and Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Minister expressed his strong support for President Ajay Singh and the Boxing Federation of India and its boxers, emphasising that he and India’s 1.4 billion people are fully behind them," van der Vorst wrote.

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"He was enthusiastic about the tremendous progress Indian boxing has made in recent years and the emergence of India as a major force on the international boxing stage. The historic medal hauls at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have further strengthened the belief that India has the talent, determination, and potential to turn its ambitions into Olympic success," he added.

India enjoyed a historic campaign in boxing at the 2026 Asian Games, securing six medals, including three gold and three bronze. Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal won gold medals, while Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya and Narender Berwal claimed bronze.

The Indian boxing contingent had also produced its best-ever performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, returning with 10 medals, comprising seven gold and three silver.

Van der Vorst stressed that converting the recent progress into Olympic success would require a collective effort from all stakeholders in the sport.

"Potential alone is not enough. Success in Los Angeles 2028 will require everyone to work together: athletes, coaches, federations, government and the entire boxing community," he said.

He also quoted Mandaviya's message to the Indian boxing fraternity, urging the community to unite behind the athletes as they prepare for the next Olympic Games.

"Minister Mandaviya: ‘Let’s make sure that when Indian boxers step into the ring in 2028, they know that an entire nation and a united boxing community are standing firmly behind them. The future is full of possibilities. Now is the time to turn that potential into Olympic glory!"

With the Los Angeles Olympics less than two years away, the meeting highlighted the focus on strengthening India's boxing programme and ensuring that the country's recent international success is carried forward to the Olympic stage. (ANI)

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