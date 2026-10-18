Formula 1 has a great fanbase in India, it has to come here, says Finnish great Mika Hakkinen

Legendary Formula One driver and two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes the sport has a huge fan base in India, giving it all the more reason to make a comeback to the country.

Hakkinen said he realised the scale of Formula One’s following in India after arriving in the country, with the Indian government setting in motion efforts to bring the sport back.

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India hosted F1 races from 2011 to 2013, with all three races won by German driver Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull.

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“You had a race in India quite a few years ago and I have understood there is some discussion. What I have recognised, being here in India, is that the fan base is huge,” Hakkinen told PTI in an exclusive interview organised by FanCode, F1’s official broadcaster.

“Saying that, I think Formula 1 belongs to come to India. It has to come to India. Formula 1 used to have two Indian drivers in history, which activates, of course, even more this kind of reason why there should be a race in India.

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“It is a beautiful opportunity for companies to come here in India and make a network and start doing business and vice versa. It is not only the publicity, it is a business overall. And you know what, just do it, guys.”

With Kimi Antonelli on the verge of clinching the drivers’ championship this season, Hakkinen said the young Italian was in a very good space and was being managed well by Mercedes.

“Kimi is definitely in a fantastic place. He is in a very good team and the team has already been taking care of him from a very young age,” Hakkinen said.

“When he was already driving a little Formula (earlier stages), Mercedes already had started recognising his talent. They put more financing, effort, helping him to perform and develop and progress. Before he was in Formula 1, he had already had a great experience of driving Formula 1.

“When you have a talent, it is not so difficult; driving Formula 1 is not so difficult. It is the rest of what Formula 1 is bringing to your life is,” he said.

Hakkinen, fondly known as “The Flying Finn”, said it was important for a driver to bring the team along and manage the highs and lows well.

“You have to stay cool and calm and collected when you are racing. You need to be able to handle the pressure, and you need to be a great person to communicate with the engineers, so he has done a great job,” Hakkinen said.

“Formula 1, most of the time, is (about) losing. You need to have a personality that way you can handle this losing.

“You cannot be calm and cold all the time. You need to show your emotions, but at the right place and at the right time. But yeah, the only thing I want to say is that Kimi is doing absolutely fantastic work considering his experience and his age.”

Hakkinen, who won the world championship in 1998 and 1999 during Michael Schumacher’s era, believes Max Verstappen and Red Bull have done well to turn their season around.

“I am sure he is happier (now, compared to the start of the season). Definitely, for Max’s example, I am really impressed how the team was able to turn it around at such a fast speed in their development. Anyway, Max is a great driver,” Hakkinen said.

“But it doesn’t matter how good you are. If you don’t have the right machine, you cannot succeed. You cannot get the success. Max and the team have done great work together to be able to lift the team where they are today,” he added.

Hakkinen did not read much into all that has been happening in the Ferrari camp, putting his confidence in the skills of Lewis Hamilton and the legacy of the company.

“It’s interesting, I think Lewis and (Charles) Leclerc, how they are doing this. There is a lot of talking at the moment. I’m from Finland, so I’d rather talk less and more action. So that this is the area where I’m quite surprised,” Hakkinen said.

“It’s a way of also putting a bit of pressure on the team. That way you talk and you tell everybody. It’s a very fine balance how it works. But from what I can see, the Ferrari has made a beautiful development and they know they are not there yet. I think Lewis has done brilliant work; absolutely fantastic driving.”