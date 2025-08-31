Formula 1 now rides on entertainment

The second half of the Formula 1 season, which kicks off this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, takes place at a time of unprecedented change for the sport. What has for years been a niche motorsport is rapidly transforming into something with much wider appeal, through a global union of entertainment and sport.

A strategic push for audience growth, particularly in the US market, has been aided by Hollywood tie-ins, a new unpredictability to the championship battle on the track, and a fresh chapter set to begin in 2026 with new regulations and a new team on the grid — Cadillac.

Since the American company, Liberty Media, bought Formula 1 in 2017, it has expanded investment and exposure on all fronts. One of the previous owners, Bernie Ecclestone, primarily catered to the older, rich crowd and had little interest in appealing to a younger audience. In contrast, Liberty Media has leaned into the digital and social media era. It began with a deal to make Netflix's Drive to Survive — a docuseries showcasing the behind-the-scenes drama of the sport. It was the first time that the teams’ full ecosystems were made globally visible. Technicians like race engineers, strategists and even the pit crew are now public personas with their own fan followings.

Off the track, Apple’s F1: The Movie — starring Brad Pitt and made with unprecedented access to the paddock and teams — has raked in an eye-popping USD600 million so far. In India, the film brought in USD14 million (Rs 123 crore). While an experienced Formula 1 fan would not call it a wholly authentic representation, the film was aimed at an uninitiated audience that is more likely to engage with the sport after watching it. Hot off its box office success, Apple is now expected to win US streaming rights for F1 races with a bid in the range of USD120-150 million, overtaking both Netflix and ESPN.

Reflecting the change, the 2025 Global Fan Survey conducted by Formula 1 and the Motorsport Network revealed that, after Europe, the largest group of self-identified fans is now in the US and consist mostly of Gen Z. Even the market for it in India is growing. Sports bars in Delhi and Mumbai now often host race screenings with fans engaging in live events and discussions. In 2020, Formula 1 reported that India was in the top five growing markets with 31.1 million fans. According to Prasana Krishnan, co-founder of FanCode, the only Indian streaming service where audiences can watch races online, India had more than 60 million fans last year.

There is also a dramatic shift as one in two of the international young fans is now female. This is driving more interest in a female presence in the sport, leading to the establishment of the F1 Academy — a single-seater championship for young women drivers, accompanied by its own Netflix docuseries.

Unlike other sports leagues with large numbers of teams, Formula 1 is a small ecosystem hosting a relatively limited cast of characters. The 10 teams, with two drivers per team and other key personnel, have come to embody distinct identities. Mercedes is clean-cut, professional and dominated the track for almost a decade, while Red Bull was the hot-headed young upstart ready to challenge. New audiences can quickly get acquainted with the personalities and dynamics, and choose whom to root for.

Red Bull’s lead driver, Max Verstappen, dethroned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and has gone on to win four championships in a row. Verstappen’s dominance on the track over the last few years threatened to stagnate the growing interest in the sport. Yet, thanks to internal politics, drama and scandal, Red Bull has unravelled.

All this volatility is part of why the sport is thriving. As Red Bull and Mercedes lost their grip on the top positions, McLaren has swooped in, making the title fight dramatic and unpredictable for the first time in years. McLaren’s rise means a possible showdown between their two young drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Both are well-behaved for now, but that could change as each become more determined to edge ahead in what could be their only shot at a championship.

As the sport continues to invite Hollywood collaborations, the new team, Cadillac’s, arrival next year will be accompanied by a docuseries showcasing the team’s journey. It will be hosted by Keanu Reeves, after his success with the Emmy-winning docuseries — Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story.

There was much conjecture over whether Cadillac would make its entry by adopting fresh, young talent or go with veteran drivers. Now, they have chosen the combined experience of Valterri Bottas, the ex-Mercedes Finnish driver, and the Mexican driver, Sergio Perez, for whom this can only be described as satisfying revenge after being dropped by Red Bull at the beginning of this year.

A narrative like this on the track and in the media will only create greater visibility and excitement, more access for fans, and a clear reason for the US market to increase its engagement. Altogether, Formula 1 is now uniquely positioned to evolve even further as a global entertainment business.

(The author is an editor and writer covering Formula 1, books and film)