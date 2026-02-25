Formula 1 officially welcomes Damson Idris as Global Brand Ambassador

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Following the launch of the Formula 1 "All To Drive For" campaign featuring acclaimed actor Damson Idris, Formula 1 has officially announced that the Hollywood star has joined the F1 family as a Global Brand Ambassador, marking the next step in what it described as an authentic and valued relationship.

The announcement comes after Idris co-starred with Brad Pitt in F1 The Movie, which grossed more than $630 million at the box office, becoming the most successful sports movie of all time, according to a release.

The partnership brings together Damson's cultural and creative influence and storytelling power with the global platform of Formula 1, creating moments that resonate both on and off the track and bridging the gap between global entertainment and the world of motorsport.

In the film, Idris captivated audiences as Joshua Pearce, a rising driver within a fictional team embedded in the paddock. Filmed at live Grands Prix with Formula 1's full collaboration, the project put Idris shoulder-to-shoulder with teams, drivers, and race operations, completing his whirlwind transition from Hollywood leading man to a genuine fixture of the paddock.

Having trained extensively for his role on screen, Idris has become a passionate advocate for F1. His visible presence at race weekends and his work to date have already established him as a bridge between the cinematic world and the high-stakes reality of the pit lane.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Damson Idris officially to the Formula 1 family. Following his starring role in F1® The Movie, which made history at the box office and helped bring our sport to new audiences, he is joining us as an official Global Brand Ambassador. In Formula 1, we are all about authenticity and Damson is passionate about the sport and shares our vision to grow it, so it's fantastic that we'll continue to work with him. With his incredible platform and position in the entertainment and lifestyle space, together we will push the boundaries of how we reach fans."

F1 Global Brand Ambassador, Damson Idris, said, "I've always been drawn to spaces where culture, performance, and precision meet, and Formula 1 sits right at the centre of that. I had an enormous amount of respect for it before making the film, but getting closer to it gave me a real understanding of the innovation, the heart, and the intensity behind everything, and the elite level the drivers operate at. I'm genuinely excited to step into this role as a Global Ambassador. Being part of this world now means a lot to me, and I'm proud to represent something that inspires and connects people all over the world."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Idris will act as a bridge between the world of Formula 1 and the wider cultural and entertainment landscape. He will attend several Grands Prix and support F1 in various content, partner and wider promotional activities to introduce a new wave of fans into the sport. He joins the Formula 1 family at a time when the sport continues to grow at a rapid rate, with over 827 million fans, of which 43 per cent are under 35 and 42 per cent are female. (ANI)

