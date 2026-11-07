Formula 1 to race in Brazil through 2035 following new five-year extension

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Formula 1 has today announced that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2035 following a new five-year extension. The agreement secures the future of one of the sport’s most iconic venues, which has been part of the Formula 1 calendar for over 50 years, according to a press release.

The circuit, officially known as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, honouring the 1975 race winner, is steeped in Formula 1 history. Interlagos has seen five Brazilian heroes, including the legendary Ayrton Senna, take the chequered flag, and six Drivers’ World Championships be decided, including those won by current drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Comprising 15 corners and an undulating layout, the 4.309-kilometre circuit is renowned for producing exciting wheel-to-wheel racing. Together with its carnival atmosphere, Interlagos has long represented one of the highlights of the Formula 1 calendar.

The country has produced 33 Formula 1 drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Camara, who are both racing in Sao Paulo this weekend.

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In Brazil, Formula 1 continues to see strong growth and momentum, with a fanbase of 75.8 million, a 6.5% year-on-year increase from 2024 to 2025, 44% of whom are female and 41% of whom are under 35. The sport also has nearly 5.5 million Brazilian followers across its social media channels.

For the last five years, the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix has witnessed an increase in the number of attendees, reaching 303,627 in 2025, up from 291,717 the year before. Formula 1 also delivers a significant economic impact in the local community and more widely too, with 2025’s Grand Prix delivering an economic impact of R$2.3 billion for Sao Paulo, a 9.7% increase compared to the previous record in 2024.

Last year the sport also entered into an agreement with Brazilian broadcaster Globo, through to 2028, giving subscribers of their pay offering, SporTV, the option to watch every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint and Grand Prix of the FIA Formula One World Championship™ live and on-demand; with additional live free-to-air coverage on Globo of 15 Grands Prix also available throughout the season.

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The new five-year extension reflects the continued commitment of the City of Sao Paulo and the promoter of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to the future of the event. As part of the agreement, the office of the Mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, will continue to make significant investments to deliver a world-class spectacle, further enhancing the experience for fans and guests in the years ahead.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said Brazil holds an important place in the sport's history and future, expressing delight over the five-year extension that will keep the race in Sao Paulo until 2035.

“Brazil is an important part of Formula 1’s history and our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension will see us continue racing in Sao Paulo until 2035. The passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary, and every time we return to Interlagos we feel their energy in the grandstands and in the city of Sao Paulo. Brazil has produced an incredible 33 Formula 1 drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Camara who are racing this weekend in front of their home crowd, which will add to the many previous unforgettable racing moments in Sao Paulo. The continued success and excitement surrounding the event shows why it holds such a special place on our calendar, and this agreement underlines our long-term commitment to Brazil. I would like to thank the Mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, and the President and CEO of Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Alan Adler, for their continued commitment and investment. Together, we will build on this success and make the experience even better for our fans in the years ahead,” he said.

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Ricardo Nunes, Mayor of Sao Paulo, said: “The renewal of the Formula 1 contract for a further five years is a very significant achievement for Sao Paulo. We are ensuring the continuity of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, which boosts the economy, creates jobs, strengthens tourism and raises our city’s international profile. Formula 1 benefits a wide range of sectors, such as hotels, restaurants, retail and services, generating opportunities and income for the local population,” he said.

“Sao Paulo has a long-standing tradition and a historic relationship with Formula 1. Maintaining this partnership means ensuring predictability for investment, strengthening the calendar of major events and consolidating the city’s position as a global benchmark for hosting international competitions,” he added.

Alan Adler, CEO of Sao Paulo Grand Prix, said: “The extension of the contract of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix until 2035 is a source of immense pride, and represents recognition of work built on dedication, investment and a long-term vision. This renewal reaffirms Sao Paulo’s place amongst the world’s leading motorsport destinations.”

“Interlagos is a unique circuit, admired by drivers, teams and fans from all over the world. It has been the setting for memorable races and is an integral part of Formula 1’s history. I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for their trust and partnership, as well as Mayor Ricardo Nunes and Sao Paulo City Council for their extraordinary support and ongoing investment in the modernisation of Interlagos. This partnership has been fundamental to the growth and success of the event,” he added.

Next season, the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2027 will take place from 5-7 November. (ANI)

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