Home / Sports / Fortune favours brave

Fortune favours brave

Hardik says determination during tough times helped him make ‘complete turnaround’
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Hardik Pandya played crucial roles in India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs. ANI
From incessant boos to frenzied adulation, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has seen it all in the last year, during which his life underwent a “turnaround”. And keeping him afloat in the turmoil was his determination to “never leave the battlefield”.

As he gears up for his second IPL season as Mumbai Indians captain, Pandya can expect a markedly warmer reception at the Wankhede after playing crucial roles in India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs.

The backlash he faced in IPL 2024 was triggered by the team’s decision to hand him the leadership role, replacing Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise

to five trophies.

“For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn’t necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground,” Pandya said.

“I realised that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally... I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted. The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning — it was a complete turnaround for me,” he added.

The 31-year-old said he never wavered from the belief that if he remained persistent, he would come out stronger. “I didn’t know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two and a half months,” he said.

Pandya played a pivotal role with the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami in India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign recently in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He was also a part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in the Americas last year.

The 2024 IPL season was challenging for him as MI finished at the bottom of the points table. But Pandya said MI have

put together a well-balanced squad and is optimistic about the team’s chances this year.

“Having played in the IPL for almost 11 years now, each season brings new energy and fresh positivity. The 2024 season was undoubtedly challenging for us as a group, but it also provided invaluable lessons,” Pandya said. “We analysed those learnings and applied them while building our team for 2025. This time, we have assembled an experienced squad — players who have played a lot of cricket at the highest level. That in itself is exciting,” he added.

