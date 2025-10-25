DT
Home / Sports / Four more wins extend India's fine streak at Asian Youth Games 2025

Four more wins extend India's fine streak at Asian Youth Games 2025

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Manama [Bahrain], October 25 (ANI): Team India's young boxers continued their impressive run at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, adding four more victories to their tally as Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, and Anant Deshmukh registered commanding wins on Saturday, following strong performances by Ahaana and Dhruv on Friday at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Leading the charge on Saturday, Lamchemnba displayed sharp reflexes and solid control to defeat his opponent from the Philippines 4-1, marking another confident showing for India. Udham Singh followed with a flawless performance against Thailand, winning his bout with a clean 5-0 verdict, while Anant Deshmukh outclassed his opponent from Tajikistan with another unanimous 5-0 win, showcasing India's technical depth and superior preparation, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

A day earlier, Ahaana recorded a dominant victory against Amantaieva of Kyrgyzstan, forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round after a series of decisive punches. Dhruv, too, impressed with his tactical discipline, overcoming Bakytbekov Alinur of Kyrgyzstan by a 4-1 margin to advance to the next stage.

With consistent performances from both the boys' and girls' squads, India continues to build strong momentum in the continental competition. The 23-member contingent is participating across 14 weight categories (7 boys and 7 girls) in the U-17 division, after an intensive pre-Games training camp at NS NIS Patiala under national coaches Vinod Kumar and Jitender Raj Singh.

The boxing competition will continue till October 30, with India's young pugilists determined to sustain their winning rhythm and push for podium finishes in the coming rounds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

