Four Real Madrid players arrested over alleged sexual video with minor

IANS

Madrid, September 15

Spanish police have arrested four unnamed Real Madrid youth players for allegedly sharing a sexual video on Whatsapp, featuring a minor girl.

The players, who are of legal age between 20 and 21 years old, were arrested at the club's training complex on Thursday. They were released hours later after giving statements at police headquarters, El Confidencial newspaper reported.

The arrest was made after minor's mother reported the events in Mogan (Gran Canaria), since according to her daughter's version, she did not authorise that recording to be leaked. According to what is being investigated, these players distributed that video on WhatsApp, El Confidencial and Cadena SER radio station reported.

Neither the recording nor the broadcast was consented to by the minor. Three of the arrested players are from Real Madrid's C team, with a fourth coming from the club's B team, known as Castilla.

The Cadena SER report, citing sources close to Real Madrid, also claimed that the girl maintained a consensual relationship and recording took place in June without her consent, which is why they are accused of spreading the video to third parties.

Following the news of the arrest, Real Madrid issued a statement in which it clarified that a total of 4 players were involved.

"Real Madrid wishes to announce that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp. When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, we will take the appropriate measures," it said in a statement.

The arrests come amid allegations of sexual abuse against the former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales, who last month kissed Spain's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking widespread outrage.

Spain's Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, reacted on the matter and said that spreading sexual images is a violence: "Spreading sexual images without consent is also sexual violence and this is recognized by the Law "Only yes means yes. Spain has said #It'sAcabo : we have an obligation not to look the other way and guarantee all rights to all women. All my support to the victim and her family," she wrote on X.

