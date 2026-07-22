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Home / Sports / Four SAI National Centre of Excellence Bhopal judokas selected for Commonwealth Games

Four SAI National Centre of Excellence Bhopal judokas selected for Commonwealth Games

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC), Bhopal, celebrated a milestone as four judokas from the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, were selected to represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2026, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

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A release said the selected athletes include Asmita Dey, who will compete in the women's -48kg category, and Shraddha Chopade in the women's -52kg category. In the men's section, Avtar Singh has been chosen for the -100kg category, while Yash Ghangas will represent India in the +100kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Their selection is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and exceptional performances at the national and international levels, the release said, adding that it also reflects the world-class coaching, scientific support, and high-performance training ecosystem available at SAI NCOE Bhopal, which continues to nurture athletes capable of excelling on the global stage.

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Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is one of the highest honours for any athlete, and the selection of four judokas from SAI CRC Bhopal highlights the centre's growing stature as one of the country's leading hubs for judo excellence.

Abhisek Singh Chauhan, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, congratulated the athletes, saying their selection reflects years of hard work and the collective efforts of coaches, sports science experts, and support staff. He expressed confidence that they would perform strongly and make India proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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"The selection of four judokas from SAI NCOE Bhopal for the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a proud moment for the entire SAI family. Their achievement reflects years of hard work, determination, and the collective efforts of our coaches, sports science experts, and support staff. We are confident they will compete with courage and make the nation proud on the international stage," he said.

The release said that the success of these athletes has been made possible through the dedicated efforts of SAI's experienced coaching team, integrated sports science support, including strength & conditioning, physiotherapy, sports psychology, nutrition, recovery management, and the state-of-the-art infrastructure available at SAI NCOE Bhopal. This holistic high-performance environment continues to produce athletes capable of competing with the world's best. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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