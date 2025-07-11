DT
Home / Sports / Four teams in contention for two spots in T20 World Cup 2026 in India, Sri Lanka

Four teams in contention for two spots in T20 World Cup 2026 in India, Sri Lanka

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): There are four teams Italy, Netherlands, Jersey and Scotland who are running for two spots on the final day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier for next year's marquee event in India and Sri Lanka.

The day kicks off with a crucial clash between Jersey and Scotland, both locked on three points and eyeing a strong finish to keep their qualification hopes alive, as per the ICC official website.

It's a must-win encounter for both Jersey and Scotland, but even a victory won't guarantee qualification, with their fate dependent on the result of Italy against the Netherlands. The losing team from the first game, however, will be out of contention.

Italy, riding high after their epic win over Scotland, sit at the top of the table and face second-placed Netherlands in the second fixture of the day.

A win would seal historic qualification for Italy, their first-ever ticket to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. A loss, however, would leave their fate hanging on net run rate, with the winner of the Scotland-Jersey clash drawing level on five points.

While there are many variables at play across the final two fixtures of the competition, both Jersey or Scotland know that wins in the morning keep them well in the hunt.

Jersey would have needed a swing of around 47 runs between a win and Italian defeat, though they will now be forced to play a game of risk/reward in their chase of whatever is set by Scotland, limping in their innings in morning play.

While the number for Scotland lies around 71, a poor start to their day means they may need a bigger favour from the Dutch, or hope Italy do the business over the Dutch.

It is the Italians, though, who hold the aces, also enjoying the advantage of playing in the afternoon fixture. A win would, of course, mean their qualification is assured, though they would know their equation of NRR progression should they fall short in their bid for victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

