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Home / Sports / Fourth edition of IIS Sangai Cup to be held in Imphal from October 16 to 18

Fourth edition of IIS Sangai Cup to be held in Imphal from October 16 to 18

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ANI
Updated At : 04:51 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 15 (ANI): The fourth edition of the IIS Sangai Cup, jointly organised by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) and the Manipur Judo Association (MJA), will be held from October 16 to 18 at the Sports Authority of India New Multipurpose Hall, Takyelpat, Imphal.

The three-day tournament will also serve as the state selection trials for the Manipur judo team ahead of the upcoming National Judo Championships across the Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior categories, according to a press release from IIS.

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The previous edition of the tournament witnessed participation from over 500 judokas across various age categories, highlighting the growing interest in the sport and the depth of emerging talent in the region.

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Over the years, the IIS Sangai Cup has developed into an important competitive platform for young judokas in Manipur, offering them an opportunity to test themselves against their peers and earn a place in the state team. The tournament also reflects the continued efforts of IIS and MJA to strengthen the grassroots judo ecosystem in the state.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "Manipur Judo Association has been a valued partner in our efforts to develop judo in the region. We are delighted to continue supporting the Sangai Cup, which also serves as the state selection trials and offers athletes an opportunity to earn a place at the National Championships. Manipur and the Northeast have consistently produced exceptional sporting talent, and through initiatives like this, we hope to provide more competitive opportunities, nurture young judokas and contribute to the continued growth of judo in the region."

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The tournament will conclude on October 18 with the senior men's and women's competitions, followed by the medal presentation and closing ceremony. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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