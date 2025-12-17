Fourth T20I between India, South Africa abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India are leading the T20I series 2-1, with one more match to go.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the toss was delayed due to excessive fog. A total of six inspections were conducted, but the umpires were not satisfied with the weather conditions and ultimately called off the game without a ball being bowled.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining T20I series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on December 15.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

